Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading Down 3.3%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.54. 128,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 111,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $224.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIST)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.
