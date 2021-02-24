Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading Down 3.3%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.54. 128,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 111,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $224.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 150,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,777,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

