Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) rose 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 1,566,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 840,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $256.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Milestone Scientific news, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard Osser sold 45,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,208 shares of company stock valued at $980,443. 27.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,121 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.