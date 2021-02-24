MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $175.39 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $16.38 or 0.00032880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $175.39 million and approximately $787,506.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.21 or 0.00470146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007890 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.03 or 0.02509299 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,707,727 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

