MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 448,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 527,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,913,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,358,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,440,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

