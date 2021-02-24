MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $3.09. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 56,791 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in MIND C.T.I. in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

