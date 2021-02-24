MINDOL Hits 1-Day Volume of $267,744.00 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $45.93 million and $267,744.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.45 or 0.00486938 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.78 or 0.02325130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MINDOL Coin Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

