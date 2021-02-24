MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

Shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $9.75. MingZhu Logistics shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 2,689 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.