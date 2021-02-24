MintCoin (MINT) Hits Market Cap of $2.48 Million

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $34.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00050828 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

