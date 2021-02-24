MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $550,309.34

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $550,309.34 and $227.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,438.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.85 or 0.03325018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.69 or 0.00367502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.59 or 0.01067149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.81 or 0.00422356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.36 or 0.00380992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00257892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023671 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

