Minto Apartment Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

