Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 3,635 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

