Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 7,062 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,043. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $424.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.92 and its 200-day moving average is $365.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

