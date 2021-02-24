Miramar Capital LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 203.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 329,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,162,000 after purchasing an additional 186,739 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of APD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,138. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

