Miramar Capital LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for 2.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

