Miramar Capital LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

MDT traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.65. 95,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

