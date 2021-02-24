Miramar Capital LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.67. 35,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,696. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.93. The company has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

