Miramar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.82. 27,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.81 and its 200-day moving average is $397.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $76,098,016 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.