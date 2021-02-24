Miramar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 2.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.48. 44,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $102.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

