Miramar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $2,658,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 107,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

