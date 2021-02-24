Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 11,233 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,762 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 911,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 471,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Waste Management by 161.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,786 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

