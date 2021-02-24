Miramar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $204.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,399. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

