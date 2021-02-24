Miramar Capital LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 99,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,271. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $97.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.