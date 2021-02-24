Mirror Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.85 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for $5.78 or 0.00011428 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $217.98 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.85 or 0.00517369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00082606 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00486900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00073704 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,688,981 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

