Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.36 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for approximately $324.65 or 0.00656663 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $10.36 million and $201,198.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 31,917 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

