Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.29 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $11.29 million and approximately $527,634.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for $17.39 or 0.00035208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00511056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00081982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.05 or 0.00482066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00073691 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 649,456 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

