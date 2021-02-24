Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $25.80 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $25.80 or 0.00052222 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and $356,813.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 420,297 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

