Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $550.94

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $102,684.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $550.94 or 0.01136131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.84 or 0.00494591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00066764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00074489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00475108 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,568 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

