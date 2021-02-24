Mirrored ProShares VIX Market Capitalization Hits $8.87 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $268,477.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for approximately $12.32 or 0.00024348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.85 or 0.00517369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00082606 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00486900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00073704 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 720,040 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.