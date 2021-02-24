Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Linde accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

LIN traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $256.86. The stock had a trading volume of 47,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,919. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.72. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

