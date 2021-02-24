Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 77,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 314,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

