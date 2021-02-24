Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,716,000 after buying an additional 160,935 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.39. 24,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.65. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

