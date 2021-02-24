Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.14. 18,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average is $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.