Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.13 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in V.F. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

VFC stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. 45,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -613.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

