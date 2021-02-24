Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Novartis accounts for 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 95,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.39. 70,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,456. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.77.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.