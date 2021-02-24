Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 282,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,659. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of -63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

