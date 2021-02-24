Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.7% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,997,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 253,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

