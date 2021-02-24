Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 185,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,659,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,888,000 after buying an additional 1,437,207 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 30,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,566,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

