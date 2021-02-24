Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. 3M makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.75. The company had a trading volume of 53,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

