Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.38. 66,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,209. The company has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

