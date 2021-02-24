Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 48,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 15,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average of $200.73. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $141.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

