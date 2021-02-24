Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,860 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 374,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $330.34. 84,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

