Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after buying an additional 398,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after buying an additional 433,469 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,860,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

