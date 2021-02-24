Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 415,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,225. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

