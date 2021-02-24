Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after buying an additional 3,530,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 557,837 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 407,367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 265.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 268,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

