Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,360,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $313.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

