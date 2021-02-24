Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 163,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,613,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

AVGO stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.77. 54,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $76,098,016. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

