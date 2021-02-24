Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. PPG Industries makes up 1.6% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.07. 15,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.33.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

