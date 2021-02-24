Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $160.62. The stock had a trading volume of 104,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,336. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

