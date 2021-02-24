Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after buying an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,341,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.06. 37,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,689. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

