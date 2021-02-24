Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1.29 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 535,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. 854,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,099,895. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,530 shares of company stock worth $3,338,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.